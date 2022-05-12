Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sysco Corporation [SYY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] surged by $4.97 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $90.735 during the day while it closed the day at $86.05. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Sysco Third Quarter Results Delivered Market Share Gains & Growing Profitability; Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance Raised.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced financial results for its 13-week third fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Key highlights for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022:.

Sysco Corporation stock has also gained 0.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYY stock has inclined by 5.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.01% and gained 9.55% year-on date.

The market cap for SYY stock reached $44.27 billion, with 511.04 million shares outstanding and 501.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 6779916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $90.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

SYY stock trade performance evaluation

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.59, while it was recorded at 83.89 for the last single week of trading, and 79.38 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.01. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 10.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 761.17. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 722.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $9,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 51.22%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,890 million, or 84.20% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,993,172, which is approximately 3.557% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 32,002,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.56 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 5.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 627 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 24,450,392 shares. Additionally, 594 investors decreased positions by around 24,994,376 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 368,538,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,982,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,064,229 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,936,916 shares during the same period.