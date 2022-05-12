Wall Street Analyst Initiated Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] loss -1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $17.26 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Physicians Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Announces $0.06 Net Income per Share and $0.27 Normalized FFO per Share for the First Quarter of 2022.

Physicians Realty Trust represents 225.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.84 billion with the latest information. DOC stock price has been found in the range of $17.22 to $17.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 5855745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $19.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 140.27.

Trading performance analysis for DOC stock

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 17.71 for the last single week of trading, and 18.04 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.24 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

There are presently around $3,530 million, or 94.40% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,489,088, which is approximately 5.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,282,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $565.27 million in DOC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $220.89 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly -3.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 19,813,737 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 9,474,703 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 172,322,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,610,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,464,513 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,614,785 shares during the same period.