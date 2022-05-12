Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. What else is Wall St. saying

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.36%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that TotalEnergies Pursues Its Development in Floating Offshore Wind With the Start of Construction of a First Farm in France.

Regulatory News:.

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) is pleased to announce the start of construction of the Eolmed project, operated by Qair and in which TotalEnergies has a 20% stake. This 30 MW project is located more than 18 km off the coast of Gruissan and Port la Nouvelle (Occitan region). The start of production is expected by 2024.

Over the last 12 months, TTE stock rose by 12.45%. The one-year TotalEnergies SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.38. The average equity rating for TTE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.26 billion, with 2.59 billion shares outstanding and 2.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, TTE stock reached a trading volume of 3928018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TotalEnergies SE [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $64.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TTE Stock Performance Analysis:

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, TTE shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.03 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.61, while it was recorded at 52.08 for the last single week of trading, and 50.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TotalEnergies SE Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TotalEnergies SE [TTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.43 and a Gross Margin at +12.74. TotalEnergies SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Return on Total Capital for TTE is now 13.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.77. Additionally, TTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TotalEnergies SE [TTE] managed to generate an average of $133,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to 38.00%.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,193 million, or 6.20% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 26,050,759, which is approximately 4.33% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,016,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in TTE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $508.64 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly 1.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 15,578,353 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 9,745,446 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 134,973,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,297,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,535,039 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,682,685 shares during the same period.