Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] closed the trading session at $28.60 on 05/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.04, while the highest price level was $30.04. The company report on May 5, 2022 that HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 DIVIDEND.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (“HTA”) announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.61 percent and weekly performance of -7.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, HR reached to a volume of 7795161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

HR stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.38. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.95, while it was recorded at 30.17 for the last single week of trading, and 30.39 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +22.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,226 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,845,046, which is approximately 4.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,621,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.68 million in HR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $238.53 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 7.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 13,384,496 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 19,796,486 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 107,037,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,218,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,043,743 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,313,381 shares during the same period.