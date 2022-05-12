Veru Inc. [VERU] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $19

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] gained 4.75% on the last trading session, reaching $8.16 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that FDA States that Veru Should Submit Request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Based on Positive Efficacy and Safety Data from the Phase 3 Clinical Study of Sabizabulin in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

— FDA Agrees that No Additional Efficacy Studies or Safety Data are Required to Support a Request for EUA –.

— A Request for EUA is Planned for Submission in Calendar 2Q 2022—-Company Plans to Meet with U.S. and Ex-U.S. Government Officials to Discuss Advance Purchase Agreements —-The Company has a Planned Investor’s Conference Call at 8:00 AM ET on May 12, 2022 and will Discuss the Outcome of the FDA Meeting and Next Steps — .

Veru Inc. represents 80.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $714.24 million with the latest information. VERU stock price has been found in the range of $7.82 to $9.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.42M shares, VERU reached a trading volume of 41681194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

Trading performance analysis for VERU stock

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.38. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -33.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 8.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.38 for the last 200 days.

Veru Inc. [VERU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veru Inc. [VERU]

There are presently around $181 million, or 29.30% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,451,342, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,211,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.81 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.6 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 0.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 1,505,261 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 2,673,404 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 19,020,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,199,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 339,572 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,364,575 shares during the same period.