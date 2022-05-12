Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell -11.48% so far this year. What now?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.22 during the day while it closed the day at $1.08. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Ur-Energy Releases 2022 Q1 Results.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) has filed the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said, “The first quarter of 2022 has been an exciting time for our industry with the long-term and spot uranium prices climbing dramatically in response to a growing recognition of nuclear energy’s role in decarbonization, as evidenced by an increasing presence in the industry by financial players. Additionally, threats to the supply of uranium due to geopolitical uncertainty are beginning to overshadow the market. In response to rising uranium prices, and possible supply chain disruptions, we have continued and expanded our drilling and construction program to better position us to quickly ramp up low-cost production from our fully permitted Lost Creek Project when the market improves.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock has also loss -23.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URG stock has declined by -18.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.00% and lost -11.48% year-on date.

The market cap for URG stock reached $240.28 million, with 217.25 million shares outstanding and 213.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 3844199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2015, representing the official price target for Ur-Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.52, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on URG stock. On December 30, 2010, analysts increased their price target for URG shares from 3 to 4.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8581.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

URG stock trade performance evaluation

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.94. With this latest performance, URG shares dropped by -38.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.56 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5912, while it was recorded at 1.2040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4954 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104731.25 and a Gross Margin at -71431.25. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -143362.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.39.

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $89 million, or 22.10% of URG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 10,983,176, which is approximately 23.948% of the company’s market cap and around 2.94% of the total institutional ownership; EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, holding 9,642,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.47 million in URG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.81 million in URG stock with ownership of nearly 2.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ur-Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX:URG] by around 20,411,851 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,385,233 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 50,133,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,930,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,275,110 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,296,372 shares during the same period.