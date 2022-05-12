United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell -17.21% so far this year. What now?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] closed the trading session at $177.46 on 05/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $176.91, while the highest price level was $182.70. The company report on May 4, 2022 that UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable June 2, 2022 to shareowners of record on May 16, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.21 percent and weekly performance of -3.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, UPS reached to a volume of 4887474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $224.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $240 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $275 to $250, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on UPS stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPS shares from 263 to 226.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 5.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.94, while it was recorded at 180.12 for the last single week of trading, and 201.41 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 14.10%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,195 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 25,986,797 shares. Additionally, 867 investors decreased positions by around 17,291,240 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 468,927,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 512,205,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,665,245 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,647,423 shares during the same period.