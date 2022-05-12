The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Revenue clocked in at $151.16 billion, down -31.82% YTD: What’s Next?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.26%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that The Home Depot Foundation Invests $4.2 Million To Help Communities Prepare and Recover From Natural Disasters.

ATLANTA –News Direct– The Home Depot.

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Ahead of this year’s hurricane season, The Home Depot Foundation has granted more than $4.2 million to seven national nonprofit partners to support disaster preparedness and response, including food security and clean water concerns, and long-term recovery efforts in areas impacted by natural disasters.

Over the last 12 months, HD stock dropped by -10.74%. The one-year The Home Depot Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.07. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $297.17 billion, with 1.04 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, HD stock reached a trading volume of 3855058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $377.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $470 to $430. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $448 to $405, while Truist kept a Buy rating on HD stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 425 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 10.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 42.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.26. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 311.23, while it was recorded at 292.91 for the last single week of trading, and 347.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 14.60%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $213,683 million, or 72.30% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,202,329, which is approximately -0.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,040,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.39 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.23 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -4.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,597 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 20,820,229 shares. Additionally, 1,495 investors decreased positions by around 29,704,638 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 683,376,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,900,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,162,171 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 2,031,763 shares during the same period.