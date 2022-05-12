The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Revenue clocked in at $2.89 billion, down -26.95% YTD: What’s Next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $42.43 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that BNY Mellon Announces Redemption of 2.661% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes Due 2023.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY Mellon”) today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 2.661% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due May 16, 2023 (CUSIP 06406RAC1) (the “Notes”). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $1,000,000,000.

The redemption date for the Notes is May 16, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price for the Notes will equal 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”).

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation represents 811.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.51 billion with the latest information. BK stock price has been found in the range of $42.36 to $44.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 5414498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $55.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $70 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BK stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 68 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 210.91.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.57 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.21, while it was recorded at 43.29 for the last single week of trading, and 54.57 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $29,294 million, or 85.40% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,812,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.5 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -4.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 512 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 20,751,885 shares. Additionally, 482 investors decreased positions by around 34,805,278 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 626,335,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 681,892,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,173,024 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,448,247 shares during the same period.