Stephens slashes price target on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] – find out why.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] closed the trading session at $93.45 on 05/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.06, while the highest price level was $97.00. The company report on May 11, 2022 that FIS Helps Small and Mid-Sized Financial Institutions Digitally Transform Through New Embedded Finance Capabilities in Partnership with Treasury Prime.

Key facts.

New FIS embedded finance offering is developed in partnership with Treasury Prime using application programming interfaces (APIs) that make it easier for financial institutions to offer enhanced digital banking capabilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.38 percent and weekly performance of -10.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, FIS reached to a volume of 4024832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $133.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $134 to $113, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FIS stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FIS shares from 135 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FIS stock trade performance evaluation

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.40. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.79, while it was recorded at 96.32 for the last single week of trading, and 112.42 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 14.00%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $52,542 million, or 93.50% of FIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,774,624, which is approximately 1.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,231,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.57 billion in FIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.24 billion in FIS stock with ownership of nearly 12.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE:FIS] by around 47,081,278 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 46,976,774 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 460,531,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,589,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIS stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,064,589 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 13,358,884 shares during the same period.