Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell -1.48% so far this year. What now?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] gained 0.49% or 0.32 points to close at $65.42 with a heavy trading volume of 4081308 shares. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Rio Tinto starts tellurium production at Kennecott.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Rio Tinto has started producing tellurium at its Kennecott copper operation in Utah, becoming one of only two U.S. producers of the critical mineral used in advanced thin film photovoltaic solar panels.

The tellurium will be refined in North America by 5N Plus, a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, under a commercial agreement between 5N Plus and Rio Tinto. The refined tellurium will primarily be supplied to First Solar, the only American company among the world’s ten largest solar manufacturers, under an existing supply contract between 5N Plus and First Solar. 5N Plus will also use the tellurium to manufacture ultra-high purity semiconductor materials at its facility in St. George, Utah, to serve the security and medical imaging markets.

It opened the trading session at $66.50, the shares rose to $67.58 and dropped to $65.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIO points out that the company has recorded 7.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -10.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 4081308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $78.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 43.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.90. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -17.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.99 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.02, while it was recorded at 66.51 for the last single week of trading, and 72.18 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.89 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.31. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $310,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -1.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $7,509 million, or 9.90% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,128,925, which is approximately 4.252% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $711.66 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $529.97 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 8.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 19,598,243 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 7,479,136 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 88,266,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,344,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,209,904 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,726,913 shares during the same period.