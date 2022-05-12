Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] is -15.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RGLS] traded at a high on 05/11/22, posting a 54.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.27. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Regulus Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for RGLS8429 for the Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).

Company remains on track to initiate Phase 1 clinical study in second quarter 2022.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the “Company” or “Regulus”), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), enabling the Company to initiate its planned Phase 1 clinical study of RGSL8429 in healthy volunteers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 58952377 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stands at 23.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.94%.

The market cap for RGLS stock reached $39.59 million, with 107.14 million shares outstanding and 74.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, RGLS reached a trading volume of 58952377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGLS shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on RGLS stock. On March 06, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for RGLS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has RGLS stock performed recently?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.17. With this latest performance, RGLS shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2577, while it was recorded at 0.1888 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4238 for the last 200 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.44.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Earnings analysis for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. go to 39.60%.

Insider trade positions for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]

There are presently around $5 million, or 26.70% of RGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGLS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,451,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,555,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in RGLS stocks shares; and EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.87 million in RGLS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RGLS] by around 12,401,945 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 5,138,422 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 12,662,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,202,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGLS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,738,679 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,411,927 shares during the same period.