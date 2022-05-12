Raymond James slashes price target on CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] – find out why.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] loss -4.83% on the last trading session, reaching $6.70 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2022 that CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals.

The stockholders of CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in network connectivity solutions, approved five proxy proposals today at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders.

CommScope stockholders re-elected Mary S. Chan, Stephen C. Gray, L. William Krause, Derrick A. Roman, Charles L. Treadway, Claudius E. Watts IV and Timothy T. Yates as directors, each for a term ending at the 2023 annual meeting, and ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2022 fiscal year. The stockholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers. In addition, the stockholders approved additional shares under the company’s 2019 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Additionally, the holders of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, voting as a separate class, re-elected Mindy Mackenzie and Patrick R. McCarter as directors for a term ending in 2023.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. represents 205.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.33 billion with the latest information. COMM stock price has been found in the range of $6.69 to $7.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 4948091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $9.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $18 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.29, while it was recorded at 7.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.41 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 28.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $1,326 million, or 92.80% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,212,197, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 19,473,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.09 million in COMM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $126.38 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 7.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 37,118,212 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 21,267,934 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 129,960,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,346,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,386,943 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,514,052 shares during the same period.