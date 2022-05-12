On Holding AG [ONON] Stock trading around $16.73 per share: What’s Next?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] traded at a low on 05/11/22, posting a -16.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.73. The company report on May 3, 2022 that On to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on May 17, 2022 (2:00 pm CET on May 17, 2022). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5802147 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of On Holding AG stands at 12.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for ONON stock reached $5.41 billion, with 270.88 million shares outstanding and 175.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 5802147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $36.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.98. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -27.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.80% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.84 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.24, while it was recorded at 20.67 for the last single week of trading.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

There are presently around $1,568 million, or 29.00% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 15,973,750, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.83% of the total institutional ownership; BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,628,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.14 million in ONON stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $110.78 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly -12.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 23,028,187 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 64,558,249 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,565,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,020,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,304,911 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,171,133 shares during the same period.