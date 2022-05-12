Nomura slashes price target on Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] – find out why.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. [NYSE: AFI] gained 237.00% or 0.34 points to close at $0.49 with a heavy trading volume of 149745313 shares. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Armstrong Flooring Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions; Continuing to Pursue Sale of Business Through Chapter 11 Process.

Company to continue fulfilling orders and commitments to stakeholders, providing the highest levels of innovation, quality and service.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI), a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions (“Armstrong Flooring” or “the Company”), today announced that the Company and certain of its subsidiaries have filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. In a continuation of its ongoing sale process, the Company intends to continue pursuing an efficient and value-maximizing sale of its business through a competitive Chapter 11 sale process. The Company’s businesses in China and Australia will not be included in the Chapter 11 filing, but they are part of the sale process.

It opened the trading session at $0.1786, the shares rose to $0.7389 and dropped to $0.1434, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFI points out that the company has recorded -77.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -276.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 733.19K shares, AFI reached to a volume of 149745313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Gabelli & Co analysts kept a Buy rating on AFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Armstrong Flooring Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

Trading performance analysis for AFI stock

Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.89. With this latest performance, AFI shares dropped by -72.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.67 for Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3820, while it was recorded at 0.2919 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3163 for the last 200 days.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.99. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.49.

Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Armstrong Flooring Inc. go to 47.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 56.60% of AFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFI stocks are: 22NW, LP with ownership of 3,196,336, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,474,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in AFI stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $0.27 million in AFI stock with ownership of nearly -6.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Armstrong Flooring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Armstrong Flooring Inc. [NYSE:AFI] by around 321,834 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,335,960 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,771,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,429,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,568 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 823,484 shares during the same period.