Morgan Stanley lifts GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] loss -7.02% on the last trading session, reaching $49.03 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that GlobalFoundries Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:10am ET – J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. represents 471.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.41 billion with the latest information. GFS stock price has been found in the range of $48.17 to $54.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, GFS reached a trading volume of 5054462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $76.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

Trading performance analysis for GFS stock

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.24. With this latest performance, GFS shares dropped by -9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.05% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.57, while it was recorded at 53.07 for the last single week of trading.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 65,361,386 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 199,365 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 961,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,522,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,186,907 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 172,962 shares during the same period.