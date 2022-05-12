Market cap of Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] reaches 86.43M – now what?

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] closed the trading session at $0.58 on 05/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.577, while the highest price level was $0.7018. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Ardelyx Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern Time Today.

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.27 percent and weekly performance of -36.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, ARDX reached to a volume of 3787771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ARDX shares from 11 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

ARDX stock trade performance evaluation

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.07. With this latest performance, ARDX shares dropped by -36.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.17 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9333, while it was recorded at 0.7334 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1109 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30 million, or 29.90% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,628,984, which is approximately -12.809% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,426,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 million in ARDX stocks shares; and SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.99 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 15,726,829 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 22,825,204 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,325,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,877,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,855,674 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 17,733,671 shares during the same period.