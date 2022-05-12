Market Analysts see Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] traded at a low on 05/11/22, posting a -25.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.39. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Fiverr Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Strong Q1’22 execution: We posted solid Q1 results amid a shifting macro environment. Q1 revenue was $86.7 million, a record for us. It was also the first time in any Q1 that we achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability, a quarter when we typically front load marketing investments.

New catalog experience on Fiverr Business: We rolled out major upgrades to the browsing experience on Fiverr Business, putting talent at the forefront to provide a more intuitive search experience for business buyers, while the e-commerce experience provides conversion and transaction efficiencies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6280956 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fiverr International Ltd. stands at 13.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.94%.

The market cap for FVRR stock reached $1.22 billion, with 35.94 million shares outstanding and 32.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, FVRR reached a trading volume of 6280956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $114.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FVRR stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FVRR shares from 200 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 5.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 33.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has FVRR stock performed recently?

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.72. With this latest performance, FVRR shares dropped by -56.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.32 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.46, while it was recorded at 42.51 for the last single week of trading, and 126.34 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.45 and a Gross Margin at +81.27. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.03.

Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]

There are presently around $974 million, or 59.90% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,209,500, which is approximately 50.991% of the company’s market cap and around 12.97% of the total institutional ownership; DEER VII & CO. LTD., holding 1,735,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.92 million in FVRR stocks shares; and SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $69.76 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly 39.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 8,231,758 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 4,374,604 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 11,217,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,823,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,636,017 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,688,568 shares during the same period.