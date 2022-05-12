Market Analysts see Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gaining to $58. Time to buy?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] closed the trading session at $53.60 on 05/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.54, while the highest price level was $54.48. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Corteva Reports Strong Results for First Quarter 2022.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) (“Corteva” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.37 percent and weekly performance of -9.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 3865752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $60.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on CTVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 43.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CTVA stock trade performance evaluation

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.37. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.81, while it was recorded at 54.66 for the last single week of trading, and 48.55 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 18.09%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,710 million, or 82.20% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,487,323, which is approximately -0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,759,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.2 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -1.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 27,588,021 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 21,677,799 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 532,148,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,413,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,600,029 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 2,485,057 shares during the same period.