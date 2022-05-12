Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] Is Currently -1.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] slipped around -0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.72 at the close of the session, down -1.27%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Manulife declares preferred share dividends.

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

Manulife’s Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders’ dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after June 19, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2022:.

Manulife Financial Corporation stock is now -1.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MFC Stock saw the intraday high of $19.2461 and lowest of $18.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.19, which means current price is +0.38% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 5471772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]?

Barclays have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.27.

How has MFC stock performed recently?

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.40. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.79 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.38, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.90 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

Earnings analysis for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 13.50%.