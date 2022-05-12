Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Is Currently -8.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $20.37 on 05/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.32, while the highest price level was $23.04. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Lithium Americas Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) has reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.05 percent and weekly performance of -28.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 4451613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $40, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 2.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.40. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -32.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.02 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.03, while it was recorded at 22.96 for the last single week of trading, and 26.78 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.68.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 51.20.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $605 million, or 24.46% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: TRUSTEES OF PRINCETON UNIVERSITY with ownership of 2,397,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; HIMENSION CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., holding 2,346,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.19 million in LAC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $46.1 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly 422.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 10,111,050 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,891,207 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 13,193,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,195,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,838,729 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,281,880 shares during the same period.