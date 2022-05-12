Jefferies lifts GoPro Inc. [GPRO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] slipped around -0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.35 at the close of the session, down -2.16%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that GoPro Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue up 6% year-over-year to $217 million.

GoPro Inc. stock is now -38.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPRO Stock saw the intraday high of $6.76 and lowest of $6.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.97, which means current price is +1.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 4114464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $11 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on GPRO stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPRO shares from 9.80 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has GPRO stock performed recently?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.37. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -24.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.75 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.20. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 89.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.28.

GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

There are presently around $624 million, or 74.40% of GPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPRO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,494,091, which is approximately 36.097% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,960,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.62 million in GPRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $76.07 million in GPRO stock with ownership of nearly 10.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoPro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ:GPRO] by around 13,660,166 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 11,084,656 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 71,462,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,207,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPRO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,841,091 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,574,768 shares during the same period.