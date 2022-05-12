HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain 0.43% so far this year. What now?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] price plunged by -1.53 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Amperon Raises $7 Million Series A Led by HSBC Asset Management.

Company poised for global growth in its mission to bring AI to grids and electricity markets.

Amperon Holdings, Inc., the leader in AI-powered grid forecasts, today announced $7 million in Series A funding led by HSBC Asset Management (NYSE: HSBC), out of its new Climate Tech Venture Capital Fund. Proven to have the most accurate demand forecasts in the industry, Amperon is a critical tool for electricity market participants to address the growing issues of grid reliability and sustainability. The Series A brings Amperon’s total funding to $10 million.

A sum of 3741422 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.83M shares. HSBC Holdings plc shares reached a high of $31.16 and dropped to a low of $30.2531 until finishing in the latest session at $30.28.

The one-year HSBC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.65. The average equity rating for HSBC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $41.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 296.67.

HSBC Stock Performance Analysis:

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.10. With this latest performance, HSBC shares dropped by -12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.85, while it was recorded at 30.83 for the last single week of trading, and 30.81 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,499 million, or 1.20% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,502,387, which is approximately 2.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 3,742,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.09 million in HSBC stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $98.45 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly 26.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 7,132,183 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 7,123,781 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 34,481,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,737,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,924 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 518,723 shares during the same period.