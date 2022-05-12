Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Is Currently -3.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.32%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates.

– ZYNRELEF® unit demand increased 68% in the first quarter compared to the prior quarter -.

– Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a 3-year transitional pass-through status for ZYNRELEF beginning April 1, 2022 to support separate reimbursement outside of the surgical bundle payment for the HOPD setting of care -.

Over the last 12 months, HRTX stock dropped by -81.06%. The one-year Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.09. The average equity rating for HRTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $385.84 million, with 102.01 million shares outstanding and 72.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, HRTX stock reached a trading volume of 6102225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

HRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.32. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -39.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.75 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Heron Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -250.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -255.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.95.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

HRTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $425 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 11,967,465, which is approximately -0.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,609,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.69 million in HRTX stocks shares; and UBS OCONNOR LLC, currently with $29.87 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 24.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 15,091,937 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,703,016 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 96,820,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,615,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,713,593 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,297,042 shares during the same period.