Geron Corporation [GERN] is 13.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] price plunged by -6.08 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Geron Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Top-Line Results from IMerge Phase 3 Trial in Lower Risk MDS Continue to be Expected in Early January 2023.

Started the Phase 1 IMproveMF Study in Frontline MF in May 2022.

A sum of 4608731 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.38M shares. Geron Corporation shares reached a high of $1.57 and dropped to a low of $1.38 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The one-year GERN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.9. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 346.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corporation [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.33. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3410, while it was recorded at 1.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3197 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Geron Corporation [GERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195 million, or 44.10% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,217,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.32 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.83 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 3,446,022 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,465,127 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 122,567,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,478,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 408,676 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 108,114 shares during the same period.