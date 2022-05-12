For PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] loss -3.37% or -1.41 points to close at $40.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3870267 shares. The company report on May 9, 2022 that The Pulte Family Commends Outgoing PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Director Richard Dreiling.

The Pulte Family would like to commend Richard Dreiling, Lead Independent Director of Lowe’s Home Improvement (NYSE:LOW) and Executive Chairman of Dollar Tree (NYSE:DLTR), for his service on the independent Board of Directors for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) where he served as chair of nominating and governance for a period of time.Pulte Homes was founded by William “Bill” J. Pulte (1932-2018) and was added to the public markets in 1969, permanently changing the American homebuilding industry. Mr. Pulte took his successful business public to give back to his employees. The Bill Pulte Foundation continues this rich tradition through its “Pulte Shares” program where current and former PulteGroup employees are pre-qualified for an educational scholarship program. Dreiling leaves PulteGroup better than he found it to continue his tenures on the boards of Kellogg and Lowe’s Home Improvement. PulteGroup announced that Mr. Dreiling’s position would not be replaced, shrinking the size of the independent board to nine.

It opened the trading session at $41.69, the shares rose to $42.01 and dropped to $40.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PHM points out that the company has recorded -22.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, PHM reached to a volume of 3870267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $59.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $72 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PHM shares from 63 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

Trading performance analysis for PHM stock

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.71. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.10, while it was recorded at 42.23 for the last single week of trading, and 49.59 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.10.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 23.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $9,052 million, or 95.40% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,486,675, which is approximately -2.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,497,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $548.74 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 4.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 16,519,828 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 22,714,345 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 176,792,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,026,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,479,486 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,303,374 shares during the same period.