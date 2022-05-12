For Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW], Analyst sees a drop to $275. What next?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] plunged by -$4.36 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $195.19 during the day while it closed the day at $187.77. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on May 18.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 18. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe’s Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock has also loss -9.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOW stock has declined by -19.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.73% and lost -27.36% year-on date.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $126.48 billion, with 672.00 million shares outstanding and 660.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 4580186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $273.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on LOW stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 290 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 7.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.36. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.75, while it was recorded at 192.84 for the last single week of trading, and 221.71 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 14.45%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $96,696 million, or 77.50% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,697,261, which is approximately -2.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,706,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.97 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.93 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly 0.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,046 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 24,035,287 shares. Additionally, 1,156 investors decreased positions by around 26,713,638 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 452,534,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,283,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 206 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,925,222 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 2,015,119 shares during the same period.