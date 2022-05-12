For D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI], Analyst sees a rise to $89. What next?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] traded at a low on 05/11/22, posting a -4.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $64.86. The company report on April 26, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 Per Share.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5007034 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of D.R. Horton Inc. stands at 5.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.92%.

The market cap for DHI stock reached $23.20 billion, with 353.10 million shares outstanding and 310.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 5007034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $106.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

How has DHI stock performed recently?

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.17. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.07, while it was recorded at 68.83 for the last single week of trading, and 89.15 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.41 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 29.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.61. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $354,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.

Earnings analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 9.89%.

Insider trade positions for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $19,659 million, or 84.00% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,496,538, which is approximately 2.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,794,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in DHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 3.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 20,734,472 shares. Additionally, 462 investors decreased positions by around 29,188,240 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 238,290,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,212,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,993,009 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 2,415,592 shares during the same period.