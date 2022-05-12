For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] price plunged by -5.67 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on May 10, 2022 that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“The recovery of our business continued into the first quarter, as reflected in our strong operating performance,” said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. “Our top-line growth was driven by broad-based demand from advertisers across our markets in the Americas and Europe, with considerable strength in our digital footprint. Building on our momentum, we’re continuing to innovate and leverage our technology investments to modernize the solutions we offer our customers. We continue to demonstrate our role as a visual media powerhouse targeting consumers on the move.

A sum of 4456006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.33M shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.95 and dropped to a low of $1.82 until finishing in the latest session at $1.83.

The one-year CCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.54. The average equity rating for CCO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $4.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39.

CCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.34. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -40.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.11 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2018, while it was recorded at 2.1660 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0291 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $867 million, or 96.30% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,433,653, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 46,774,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.74 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.46 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 25,145,641 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 26,046,008 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 395,585,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,777,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,820,887 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,241,948 shares during the same period.