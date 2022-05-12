For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX], Analyst sees a drop to $13. What next?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] jumped around 0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.60 at the close of the session, up 2.75%. The company report on May 6, 2022 that BioCryst to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences:.

The Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. .

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -37.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCRX Stock saw the intraday high of $9.11 and lowest of $8.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.99, which means current price is +4.12% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 5685470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $17.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $21 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.13.

How has BCRX stock performed recently?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.24. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -22.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.05 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.68, while it was recorded at 9.20 for the last single week of trading, and 14.40 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.08 and a Gross Margin at +94.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings analysis for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 15.20%.

Insider trade positions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $1,022 million, or 69.30% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,787,395, which is approximately -3.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 12,710,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.39 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.79 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 27,322,433 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 9,834,738 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 84,985,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,142,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,378,826 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,756,795 shares during the same period.