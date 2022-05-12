EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] moved up 1.37: Why It’s Important

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] gained 1.37% on the last trading session, reaching $119.56 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that EOG Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Adds Quantitative Guidance to Cash Return Framework and Declares $1.80 per Share Special Dividend.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported first quarter 2022 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG’s website at http://investors.eogresources.com/investors.

EOG Resources Inc. represents 585.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.33 billion with the latest information. EOG stock price has been found in the range of $117.68 to $125.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 5433955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $147.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $146, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for EOG stock

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.47, while it was recorded at 123.58 for the last single week of trading, and 96.17 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 11.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

There are presently around $59,565 million, or 87.90% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,345,348, which is approximately 2.807% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,118,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.44 billion in EOG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.97 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -12.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 674 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 38,503,454 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 40,056,447 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 426,481,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,041,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,869,490 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,943,194 shares during the same period.