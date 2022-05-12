Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] is -20.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.75 during the day while it closed the day at $3.34. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Announces Strong Q1 2022 Financial and Operating Results with Earnings Per Share of $0.07.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

“Our first quarter performance was strong, putting us on track to achieve our 2022 production guidance,” stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. “High-grade ore at Guanacevi was a driving force and is expected to continue throughout the balance of the year, while production at Bolanitos remains solid. Industry-wide inflation is a growing challenge and we continue to look for ways to mitigate its negative impact.”.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock has also loss -15.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXK stock has declined by -12.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.65% and lost -20.85% year-on date.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $589.91 million, with 170.55 million shares outstanding and 169.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 6402205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

EXK stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.87. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -32.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.91 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $137 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,949,105, which is approximately 6.435% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 5,294,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.41 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $14.13 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -8.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 5,435,203 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,297,468 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 35,530,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,263,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,746,228 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 898,175 shares during the same period.