Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] moved down -15.76: Why It’s Important

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] loss -15.76% on the last trading session, reaching $34.37 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Dutch Bros Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Opened 34 Shops, Revenue Up 54% Year-over-Year.

Increases Development Target to at least 130 Shop Openings in 2022.

Dutch Bros Inc. represents 163.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.65 billion with the latest information. BROS stock price has been found in the range of $34.07 to $40.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 6592761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $65.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $70 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for BROS stock

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.09. With this latest performance, BROS shares dropped by -34.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.78% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.30 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.35, while it was recorded at 41.51 for the last single week of trading.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.95. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.17.

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]

There are presently around $3,377 million, or 51.60% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 64,465,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,427,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.62 million in BROS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $73.65 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly 18.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 71,479,471 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,249,561 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 7,028,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,757,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,623,707 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,638,948 shares during the same period.