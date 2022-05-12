Credit Suisse slashes price target on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] – find out why.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] jumped around 0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.58 at the close of the session, up 0.85%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Healthpeak Properties Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock is now -18.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEAK Stock saw the intraday high of $29.975 and lowest of $29.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.69, which means current price is +1.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 4644083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $37.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $38 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has PEAK stock performed recently?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.36. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.71 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.45, while it was recorded at 30.21 for the last single week of trading, and 34.36 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +23.13. Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to 2.90%.

Insider trade positions for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

There are presently around $15,183 million, or 98.30% of PEAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,061,246, which is approximately 0.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 69,789,876 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.68 billion in PEAK stock with ownership of nearly 4.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthpeak Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK] by around 27,146,393 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 18,788,031 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 471,732,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,666,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEAK stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,458,701 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,194 shares during the same period.