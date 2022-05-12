Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell -39.58% so far this year. What now?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.93% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.02%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Clarivate Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

— Reaffirms 2022 Outlook —.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the “Company” or “Clarivate”), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CLVT stock dropped by -47.56%. The one-year Clarivate Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.05. The average equity rating for CLVT stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.80 billion, with 675.50 million shares outstanding and 546.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, CLVT stock reached a trading volume of 7500225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $18.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 47.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CLVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -12.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.55, while it was recorded at 14.75 for the last single week of trading, and 20.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarivate Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +37.99. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55.

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CLVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 24.20%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,503 million, or 96.20% of CLVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,092,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $638.89 million in CLVT stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $520.66 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly -31.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarivate Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 126,060,315 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 49,046,733 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 411,709,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 586,816,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,857,809 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,994 shares during the same period.