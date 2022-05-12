CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB] is 0.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [NYSE: PRPB] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.95 during the day while it closed the day at $9.92. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Getty Images to Host Virtual Analyst Day on March 17, 2022.

Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced that it will host a virtual analyst day on March 17, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET. The presentation is expected to conclude around 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation can be found on Getty Images’ investor relations website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock has also loss -0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRPB stock has inclined by 0.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.40% and gained 0.20% year-on date.

The market cap for PRPB stock reached $1.08 billion, with 108.50 million shares outstanding and 82.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 333.12K shares, PRPB reached a trading volume of 3930004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PRPB stock trade performance evaluation

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, PRPB shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]: Insider Ownership positions

49 institutional holders increased their position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [NYSE:PRPB] by around 13,064,475 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 13,022,775 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 48,969,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,057,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPB stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,592,139 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,683,076 shares during the same period.