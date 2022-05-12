Callaway Golf Company [ELY] Revenue clocked in at $3.13 billion, down -27.84% YTD: What’s Next?

Callaway Golf Company [NYSE: ELY] jumped around 1.84 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.80 at the close of the session, up 10.24%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND INCREASES 2022 OUTLOOK.

First Quarter Revenue Increase Driven by Strong Demand, Improved Supply and Strength Across All Segments.

Topgolf Delivers Positive 2.3% Same Venue Sales Growth Compared to 2019.

Callaway Golf Company stock is now -27.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ELY Stock saw the intraday high of $20.86 and lowest of $19.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.75, which means current price is +11.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, ELY reached a trading volume of 4285829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callaway Golf Company [ELY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELY shares is $38.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Callaway Golf Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Callaway Golf Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ELY stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ELY shares from 49 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callaway Golf Company is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

How has ELY stock performed recently?

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.26. With this latest performance, ELY shares dropped by -10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.44 for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.61, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 26.34 for the last 200 days.

Callaway Golf Company [ELY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callaway Golf Company [ELY] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.65. Callaway Golf Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.62.

Callaway Golf Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callaway Golf Company go to 17.60%.

Insider trade positions for Callaway Golf Company [ELY]

There are presently around $2,159 million, or 77.90% of ELY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,043,714, which is approximately 1.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,494,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.4 million in ELY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $118.78 million in ELY stock with ownership of nearly 26.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callaway Golf Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Callaway Golf Company [NYSE:ELY] by around 16,152,370 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 18,321,039 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 85,744,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,218,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,270,525 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,550,849 shares during the same period.