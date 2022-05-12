Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Revenue clocked in at $10.07 billion, down -48.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] loss -4.75% on the last trading session, reaching $48.36 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Caesars Entertainment Named Exclusive Casino Partner and Caesars Sportsbook an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Chicago White Sox.

Multiyear partnership includes marketing assets, customer experiences, and more.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) and the Chicago White Sox today announced a partnership to make Caesars Entertainment the Exclusive Casino Partner and to name Caesars Sportsbook an Official Sports Betting Partner of the team. The wide-ranging collaboration builds upon Caesars’ legacy in Illinois and northwest Indiana through its offering of premium entertainment experiences at top gaming destinations: Harrah’s Joliet, Harrah’s Metropolis, Horseshoe Hammond, and Grand Victoria Casino Elgin.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. represents 211.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.89 billion with the latest information. CZR stock price has been found in the range of $48.30 to $53.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 4809064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $109.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $138 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 125 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 68.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CZR stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.16. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -29.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.58 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.70, while it was recorded at 55.00 for the last single week of trading, and 89.44 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $10,312 million, or 95.40% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,553,347, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,815,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.25 million in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $879.75 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 8.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 16,419,731 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 15,241,937 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 171,451,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,112,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,364,285 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,250,664 shares during the same period.