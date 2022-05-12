Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell -47.93% so far this year. What now?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] slipped around -1.6 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.63 at the close of the session, down -8.32%. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Bumble Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Total Revenue Increased 24% to $211 millionBumble App Revenue Increased 38% to $155 millionBumble App Paying Users Increased 31% to 1.8 million; Grew 134,000 Quarter Over Quarter.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Bumble Inc. stock is now -47.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BMBL Stock saw the intraday high of $19.935 and lowest of $17.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.05, which means current price is +14.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 4814926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $35.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $54, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 42.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has BMBL stock performed recently?

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.75. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -30.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.85, while it was recorded at 20.43 for the last single week of trading, and 37.69 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $2,434 million, or 95.70% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 13,492,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.47 million in BMBL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $138.77 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 15,582,686 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 17,918,057 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 93,053,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,553,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,386,745 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,893,097 shares during the same period.