BTIG Research slashes price target on Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] – find out why.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE: RCUS] plunged by -$6.78 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.00 during the day while it closed the day at $17.23. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted twelve new employees options to purchase a total of 31,350 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $21.50, which was the closing price on May 9, 2022, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 15,675 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock has also loss -31.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCUS stock has declined by -46.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.71% and lost -57.43% year-on date.

The market cap for RCUS stock reached $1.31 billion, with 70.41 million shares outstanding and 48.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, RCUS reached a trading volume of 8161248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCUS shares is $64.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcus Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.44. With this latest performance, RCUS shares dropped by -45.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.48 for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.91, while it was recorded at 21.40 for the last single week of trading, and 34.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.17 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

There are presently around $1,184 million, or 70.40% of RCUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCUS stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,523,358, which is approximately 7.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,129,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.16 million in RCUS stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $82.38 million in RCUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE:RCUS] by around 7,824,524 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 2,689,175 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 38,796,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,310,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCUS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,828,726 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 647,980 shares during the same period.