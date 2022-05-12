BTIG Research lifts UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] gained 3.45% or 0.12 points to close at $3.60 with a heavy trading volume of 5759709 shares. The company report on May 10, 2022 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

$453.3 million in 1Q22 Net Income;First Quarter Total Loan Volume of $38.8 billion, including Purchase Volume of $19.1 billion.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in America, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company reported 1Q22 net income of $453.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.22. Loan origination volume for the quarter was $38.8 billion, which included $19.1 billion in purchase volume, a Q1 record for UWM. Net income for the first quarter was inclusive of a $172.0 million increase in fair value of MSRs.

It opened the trading session at $3.52, the shares rose to $4.00 and dropped to $3.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UWMC points out that the company has recorded -49.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, UWMC reached to a volume of 5759709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on UWMC stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UWMC shares from 8.75 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for UWMC stock

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.79 and a Gross Margin at +93.90. UWM Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to -14.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]

There are presently around $103 million, or 31.90% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,930,982, which is approximately 10.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,440,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.46 million in UWMC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $4.26 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly -40.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 9,759,933 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 7,149,101 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,779,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,688,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,802,949 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,217,979 shares during the same period.