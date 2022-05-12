Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Stock trading around $26.17 per share: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] loss -13.83% on the last trading session, reaching $26.17 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Beyond Meat® Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Company Reaffirms Full Year 2022 Revenue Outlook.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”), a leader in plant-based meat, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended April 2, 2022.

Beyond Meat Inc. represents 63.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.78 billion with the latest information. BYND stock price has been found in the range of $25.75 to $30.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 6532959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $47.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $50 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BYND stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BYND shares from 59 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.76.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.33. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -40.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.65, while it was recorded at 32.39 for the last single week of trading, and 76.93 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.25 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to 14.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $1,223 million, or 63.60% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,564,394, which is approximately 1.097% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,994,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.69 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $72.42 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly -3.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 7,842,054 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 5,682,473 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 26,754,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,278,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,064,111 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,642 shares during the same period.