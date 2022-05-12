Bernstein lifts Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] surged by $1.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $110.33 during the day while it closed the day at $105.26. The company report on April 18, 2022 that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Monday, May 16, 2022. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0984 or (201) 689-8577. A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://ir.take2games.com/.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock has also loss -15.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTWO stock has declined by -38.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.65% and lost -40.77% year-on date.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $12.79 billion, with 115.27 million shares outstanding and 113.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 3899424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $201.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on TTWO stock. On January 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TTWO shares from 180 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.30.

TTWO stock trade performance evaluation

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.63. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -25.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.69 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.91, while it was recorded at 109.90 for the last single week of trading, and 160.05 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +53.69. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 21.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $90,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 14.63%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,484 million, or 93.90% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,340,892, which is approximately -0.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,527,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $584.25 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 11,651,205 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 9,294,724 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 80,261,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,207,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,653,788 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,658,559 shares during the same period.