Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $7

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] loss -22.44% on the last trading session, reaching $5.84 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Avaya Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Total revenue was $716 million.

Avaya OneCloud™ ARR increased 118% year over year to $750 million.

Avaya Holdings Corp. represents 84.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $537.98 million with the latest information. AVYA stock price has been found in the range of $5.80 to $7.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, AVYA reached a trading volume of 4725546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVYA shares is $21.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $23, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AVYA stock. On February 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AVYA shares from 20 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avaya Holdings Corp. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

Trading performance analysis for AVYA stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.01. With this latest performance, AVYA shares dropped by -51.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.55 for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.67, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.41 for the last 200 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.06 and a Gross Margin at +50.15. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.21.

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avaya Holdings Corp. go to 4.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]

There are presently around $691 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,673,809, which is approximately 1.476% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 8,375,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.07 million in AVYA stocks shares; and RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $58.71 million in AVYA stock with ownership of nearly -2.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA] by around 12,338,424 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 9,895,593 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 69,493,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,727,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVYA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,220,332 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,814,339 shares during the same period.