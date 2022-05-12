Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $4

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] traded at a low on 05/11/22, posting a -8.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Asensus Surgical to Participate in the H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in Miami, Florida. The Company’s fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

The H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference webcast will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4989889 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at 12.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.67%.

The market cap for ASXC stock reached $89.63 million, with 235.89 million shares outstanding and 234.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, ASXC reached a trading volume of 4989889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has ASXC stock performed recently?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.73. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -32.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.65 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5511, while it was recorded at 0.3823 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2919 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -803.98 and a Gross Margin at -171.50. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -758.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.86.

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Insider trade positions for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]

There are presently around $27 million, or 32.90% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,793,991, which is approximately 0.469% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,703,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 million in ASXC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.47 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 0.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 8,435,315 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,687,676 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 57,758,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,881,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,712,539 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 252,955 shares during the same period.