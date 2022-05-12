Angi Inc. [ANGI] is -51.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] traded at a high on 05/11/22, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.45. The company report on May 9, 2022 that IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s Website.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its first quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC and Angi Inc. will live stream a joint video conference to discuss both companies’ respective first quarter results and to answer questions. The live stream will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi Inc.; Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC; Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi Inc. and Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash Meredith will participate.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_84TBCu50S2yoA0nxqXe9mQ.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4056069 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Angi Inc. stands at 10.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.49%.

The market cap for ANGI stock reached $2.43 billion, with 518.54 million shares outstanding and 76.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, ANGI reached a trading volume of 4056069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Angi Inc. [ANGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $11.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ANGI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has ANGI stock performed recently?

Angi Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.56 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.79 and a Gross Margin at +76.17. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.26.

Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Angi Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $304 million, or 96.45% of ANGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 11,984,763, which is approximately 32.813% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 11,640,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.1 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.93 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 6,994,028 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 8,899,028 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 53,298,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,191,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,755,455 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,933,820 shares during the same period.