America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] Is Currently 3.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.49 during the day while it closed the day at $19.33. The company report on April 29, 2022 that América Móvil Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The English version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Spanish version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock has also loss -2.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMX stock has inclined by 1.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.40% and lost -8.43% year-on date.

The market cap for AMX stock reached $64.33 billion, with 3.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.62 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, AMX reached a trading volume of 4801840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $22.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

AMX stock trade performance evaluation

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.28, while it was recorded at 18.91 for the last single week of trading, and 18.91 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.13. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 22.91%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 17,081,123 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 20,714,841 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 167,222,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,018,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,479,416 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,603,923 shares during the same period.