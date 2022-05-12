Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] Stock trading around $3.99 per share: What’s Next?

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] price plunged by -11.73 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on May 10, 2022 that ALLBIRDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

First Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $63 Million, Up 26% from 2021Provides Second Quarter and Updated Full Year 2022 Outlook.

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 7261639 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. Allbirds Inc. shares reached a high of $4.24 and dropped to a low of $3.71 until finishing in the latest session at $3.99.

The one-year BIRD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.24. The average equity rating for BIRD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $14.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on BIRD stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BIRD shares from 26 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

BIRD Stock Performance Analysis:

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.50. With this latest performance, BIRD shares dropped by -27.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.66% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.42 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Allbirds Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30.

Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $157 million, or 34.30% of BIRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,032,147, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,730,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.86 million in BIRD stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $15.7 million in BIRD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ:BIRD] by around 33,602,150 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,683,786 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,495,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,790,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIRD stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,335,033 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,437,938 shares during the same period.