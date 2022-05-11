why The Kroger Co. [KR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.92

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $55.26 during the day while it closed the day at $55.19. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Kroger Announces Second Year of Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

America’s largest grocery retailer invites local and regional growers and producers to apply for annual accelerator program.

America’s largest grocery retailer, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the second year of its groundbreaking Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator, a program designed to enhance and accelerate the selection of local items sold in the Kroger Family of Companies. The program provides a pathway to entry for local businesses of all sizes by allowing American-based growers and producers the chance to work directly with the retailer. Through the Supplier Accelerator, Kroger is continuing to expand its fresh departments – including produce, deli, bakery, meat, seafood, dairy, specialty cheeses, and floral – and commitment to being Fresh for Everyone™.

The Kroger Co. stock has also gained 0.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has inclined by 21.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.35% and gained 21.94% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $39.79 billion, with 735.00 million shares outstanding and 716.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 6486273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $54.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on KR stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.36, while it was recorded at 54.70 for the last single week of trading, and 46.65 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 5.53%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,109 million, or 83.60% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,978,401, which is approximately 17.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,121,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.37 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -0.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 36,050,589 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 51,907,687 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 497,547,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,505,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,455,496 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 7,539,636 shares during the same period.