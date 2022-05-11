why ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.48

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] price surged by 6.00 percent to reach at $3.05. The company report on May 2, 2022 that onsemi Reports Record Revenue, Margins, and non-GAAP Earnings per Share for First Quarter 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

onsemi (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ON) today announced results for the first quarter of 2022 with the following highlights:.

Record revenue of $1,945.0 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year.

A sum of 10646631 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.47M shares. ON Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $54.92 and dropped to a low of $51.41 until finishing in the latest session at $53.87.

The one-year ON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.68. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $72.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $70 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $80, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 62 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 15.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.14, while it was recorded at 54.79 for the last single week of trading, and 54.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 20.77%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,296 million, or 97.90% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 41,985,210, which is approximately 1.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,259,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.04 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 43,011,634 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 41,339,151 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 334,693,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,044,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,413,429 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,530,882 shares during the same period.